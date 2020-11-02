CWT-Assisted Sales Move the Equivalent of 788.6 Million Pounds of Milk Overseas

November 2, 2020

Through August 2020, CWT member cooperatives have shipped dairy products equivalent to 788.6 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. This includes 28.5 million pounds of American-type cheese accounting for 55% of U.S. exports; 9.3 million pounds of butter, 59% of U.S. exports; 35.9 million pounds of whole milk powder, 74% of U.S. exports; 5.7 million pounds of cream cheese; and 340,597 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 12% of U.S. exports.

Adding to the product volumes already shipped will be the 20 sales contracts CWT assisted member cooperatives in securing in October. These include 456,357 pounds of American-type cheese, 1.5 million pounds of butter, 7.9 million pounds of whole milk powder, and 37,479 pounds of cream cheese. The products will be going to customers in Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Central America, Oceania and South America and will be shipped to 18 customers in 9 countries during the months of October 2020 through March 2021.

The October contracts bring the year-to-date export sales CWT is helping members move overseas to 86.6 million pounds, including 26.5 million pounds of America-type cheeses, 9.4 million pounds of butter, 2 pounds of anhydrous milkfat (AMF), 42.8 million pounds of whole milk powder and 5.9 million pounds of cream cheese. The milk equivalent of these sales is 868.7 million pounds on a milkfat basis.

Assisting CWT member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share through the Export Assistance program positively impacts all U.S. dairy farmers by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price. It does this by expanding the demand for U.S. dairy products beyond the domestic market thereby increasing the total demand for U.S. farm milk.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and all dairy farmers benefit from CWT’s activities and should add their support to this important program in 2019 and beyond. Membership forms for 2019-2021 are available at http://www.cwt.coop/membership.