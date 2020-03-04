CWT assisted sales in February total 9.8 million pounds of dairy exports

March 4, 2020

CWT assisted member cooperatives in securing 75 contracts with sales of 3.6 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 862,008 pounds of butter, 4.6 million pounds of whole milk powder and 745,163 pounds of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central and South America, the Middle East, North Africa and Oceania. The product will be shipped during the months of February through July 2020.

These transactions bring the 2020 total of the CWT-assisted product sales contracts to 4.896 million pounds of cheese, 1.190 million pounds of butter, 5.291 million pounds of whole milk powder and 1.390 million pounds of cream cheese. These contracts will move the equivalent of 121.5 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis overseas in 2020.

Assisting CWT member cooperatives to gain and maintain world market share through the Export Assistance program, in the long-term expands the demand for U.S. dairy products and the U.S. farm milk that produces them. This, in turn, positively impacts all U.S. dairy farmers by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and dairy farmers are encouraged to add their support to this important program. Membership forms are available at http://www.cwt.coop/membership.