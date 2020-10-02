CWT-Assisted Sales Contracts Top 78 million Pounds of Dairy-Product Exports

October 2, 2020

Cooperatives Working Together in September assisted member cooperatives in capturing 37 contracts to sell 1.7 million pounds of American-type cheeses, one million pounds of butter, 749,572 pounds of whole milk powder, and 875,235 pounds of cream cheese. The products will be going to customers in 11 countries in Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and Central and South America during the months of September 2020 through February 2021.

These contracts bring year’s total CWT-assisted product sales contracts to 78.1 million pounds. That includes of 26 million pounds of cheese, 8 million pounds of butter, 36.2 million pounds of whole milk powder, 2 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat, and 5.9 million pounds of cream cheese. These transactions will move the equivalent of 784 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis overseas.

Assisting CWT member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share through the Export Assistance program, in the long-term expands the demand for U.S. dairy products and the U.S. farm milk that produces them. This, in turn, positively impacts all U.S. dairy farmers by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and dairy farmers are encouraged to add their support to this important program. Membership forms are available at http://www.cwt.coop/membership.