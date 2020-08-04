CWT-assisted sales contracts top 16 million pounds of dairy product exports in July

August 4, 2020

CWT assisted member cooperatives in securing 48 contracts to sell 1.7 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 41,888 pounds of butter, 13.1 million pounds of whole milk powder, 1.157 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat (AMF), and 776,027 pounds of cream cheese to customers in Asia, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Oceania. The product will be shipped to customers in 11 countries in those six regions of the world during the months of July 2020 through January 2021.

These contracts bring the 2020 total of CWT-assisted product sales contracts to 22.2 million pounds of cheese, 6.3 million pounds of butter, 31.3 million pounds of whole milk powder, 3.1 million pounds of AMF and 4.4 million pounds of cream cheese. These transactions will move the equivalent of 694.2 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis overseas.

Exporting dairy products is critical during these challenging times to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, pasteurized process cheese, or whole milk powder, the moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and dairy farmers are encouraged to add their support to this important program. Membership forms are available at http://www.cwt.coop/membership.