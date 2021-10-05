CWT-Assisted Export Dairy Sales Through September Top a Billion Pounds

October 5, 2021

CWT member cooperatives secured 40 contracts in August adding 2.3 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 5.5 million pounds of whole milk powder, 567,000 pounds of anhydrous milkfat and 891,000 pounds of cream cheese to CWT-assisted sales in 2021. These products will go customers in Asia, Middle East-North Africa, Central America, Caribbean and South America, and will be shipped September 2021 through February 2022.

CWT-assisted 2021 dairy product sales contracts year-to-date total 37.7 million pounds of American-type cheese, 12.7 million pounds of butter, 6.1 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 10.4 million pounds of cream cheese and 24 million pounds of whole milk powder. This brings the total milk equivalent for the year to roughly 1.056 billion pounds on a milkfat basis.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, or whole milk powder, moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.