CWT-Assisted Export Dairy Sales in May Top Six Million Pounds

June 2, 2021

The 58 contracts Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives secured in May added 3.4 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 524,700 pounds of butter, 908,305 pounds of whole milk powder, 1.6 million pounds of cream cheese, and 4,409 pounds of anhydrous milkfat to CWT-assisted sales in 2021. These products will go customers in Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, and South America, and are being shipped May through October.

CWT-assisted 2021 dairy product sales contracts total 17.9 million pounds of cheese, 10.4 million pounds of butter, 7.1 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat (AMF), 6.9 million pounds of cream cheese and 16.6 million pounds of whole milk powder. This brings the total milk equivalent for the year to over three-quarters of a billion pounds on a milkfat basis. All these products are scheduled to ship in the first ten months of 2021.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, or whole milk powder, moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and dairy farmers are encouraged to add their support to this important program. Membership forms are available at http://www.cwt.coop/membership.