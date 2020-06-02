CWT-Assisted Export Dairy Sales in May Nearly Eight Million Pounds

June 2, 2020

The 40 contracts CWT member cooperatives secured in May added 5.1 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 1.4 million pounds of butter, 456,357 pounds of cream cheese, and 1 million pounds of whole milk powder to total CWT-assisted sales in 2020 This brings the total milk equivalent for the year to 532 million pounds on a milkfat basis. These products will go customers in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and will be shipped May through September.

CWT-assisted 2020 dairy product sales contracts total 20.8 million pounds of cheese, 6.2 million pounds of butter, 2 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat (AMF), 2.9 million pounds of cream cheese and 16.8 million pounds of whole milk powder. All this product is scheduled to ship in the first nine month of 2020.

Exporting dairy products is critical during these challenging times to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, pasteurized process cheese, or whole milk powder, the moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and dairy farmers are encouraged to add their support to this important program. Membership forms are available at http://www.cwt.coop/membership.