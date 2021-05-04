CWT-Assisted Dairy Product Export Sales Top 10 Million Pounds in April

May 4, 2021

In April, CWT members secured 46 contracts to sell 2.7 million pounds of American-type cheese, 1.1 million pounds of butter, 3.4 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat (AMF), 2.3 million pounds of whole milk powder (WMP), and 1.1 million pounds of cream cheese. These products are going to customers in Asia, Central and South America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Oceania. They will be shipped April through September 2021.

These sales bring the total 2021 CWT-assisted dairy product exports to 14.5 million pounds of cheese, 9.9 million pounds of butter, 7.1 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 15.7 million pounds of whole milk powder, and 5.5 million pounds of cream cheese. Member cooperatives have captured sales contracts that will move overseas the equivalent of 706.8 million pounds of milk in 2021.

As dairy farmers work to recover from a challenging 2020, doing what is necessary to strengthen and maintain milk prices is a must. The key for both dairy farmers and dairy cooperatives in 2021 is dairy exports. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome certain disadvantages such as the domestic/global price gap and shipping costs.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and dairy farmers are encouraged to add their support to this important program. Membership forms are available at www.cwt.coop/membership.