CWT-Assisted Dairy Export Sales Kick 2022 Off with 166 Million Pounds

February 2, 2022

CWT member cooperatives secured 106 contracts in January, kicking 2022 off by adding 15 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 2.0 million pounds of whole milk powder and 1.7 million pounds of cream cheese to CWT-assisted sales in 2022. These products will go customers in Asia, Central America, the Caribbean, Middle East-North Africa and South America, and will be shipped from January 2022 through July 2022.

CWT-assisted 2022 dairy product sales contracts year-to-date total the same as above; 15 million pounds of American-type cheese, 1.7 million pounds of cream cheese and 2.0 million pounds of whole milk powder. This brings the total milk equivalent for the year to 166 million pounds on a milkfat basis. Over the last 12 months, CWT assisted sales are the equivalent of 1.444 billion pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, or whole milk powder, moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.