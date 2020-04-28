Creative Policy Solutions Needed as Dairy Prices Plunge, NMPF’s Vitaliano Says

April 28, 2020

Catastrophically low milk prices may decline further in May and June, making all-hands-on-deck efforts to find solutions for all dairy producers necessary, Peter Vitaliano, chief economist for the National Milk Producers Federation, says in a new NMPF podcast.

“These times are obviously very, very critical for U.S. dairy farmers,” Vitaliano says. “We are trying to turn over every stone and look over every rock for ideas that we might be able to find, including very creative ideas, basically to direct some relief to dairy farmers.”

NMPF’s special coronavirus webpage is devoted to dairy resources on how to weather the crisis, and the hashtag #dairyneverstops has become dairy’s meeting place to share stories and spotlight farmer resilience.

