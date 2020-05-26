News & Resources

Coronavirus Farm Aid Signup Begins, NMPF Urges Participation

May 26, 2020

Today is the first day of farmer signup for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), the direct payments for producers funded by Congress and implemented by USDA. The National Milk Producers Federation is urging all dairy farmers to use the program, which will provide much-needed and much-appreciated aid in upcoming weeks and months.

Dairy farmers must contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) office to enroll in CFAP.

“The sooner a farmer signs up, the sooner this welcome assistance will arrive,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. “NMPF is ready to help dairy producers, answering questions and offering materials online even as we continue working with USDA and members of Congress to smooth out details and discuss additional aid.”

NMPF’s coronavirus resources page includes a special section on CFAP. A quick primer on dairy elements specific to the program the program is also available here. NMPF will be making additional materials available as more questions arise, and key documents will be communicated to stakeholders via e-mail as well as the Twitter hashtag, #dairyneverstops.

