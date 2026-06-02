Cooperatives Gather to Strengthen Dairy’s Future Leaders

June 2, 2026

NMPF brought together staff working with young dairy farmers from member cooperatives May 19–20 for a discussion focused on strengthening support for dairy’s next generation of leaders.

The meeting, hosted by Foremost Farms USA in Middleton, WI, drew 17 representatives from nine member cooperatives, along with industry partners including the American Jersey Cattle Association, Professional Dairy Producers, Dairy Girl Network and Dairy Management Inc.

Participants exchanged ideas and shared best practices on topics ranging from increasing young farmer engagement in cooperative activities to identifying and securing sponsorship support. Attendees also heard from Courtney Berner of the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives, who discussed strategies cooperatives can use to create smoother leadership transitions and better support emerging leaders within the dairy industry.