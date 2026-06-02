Congressional Fly-in, AI on Agenda as NMPF Board Gathers

June 2, 2026

A workshop on Artificial Intelligence and a legislative fly-in open to both Young Cooperators and NMPF board members is set to highlight the organization’s June board meeting next week in Arlington, VA.

The packed agenda includes the following:

Committee meetings, including the Immigration Task Force, Political Action Committee, Economic Policy Committee and Scholarship Committee

Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Vaden and Ambassador Julie Callahan providing perspective on the agriculture economy and trade landscape

A bipartisan PAC fundraising breakfast featuring Tony Wied, R-WI, and Josh Riley, D-NY

An update from Dairy Management Inc., featuring CEO Barb O’Brien and NMPF Board Member Charles Krause.

Workshops and discussions, including a discussion of Artificial Intelligence and its future in dairy, begin on June 8 and continue after the formal meeting June 9-10 concludes, as NMPF’s Animal Health and Wellbeing Committee meets. Also, in conjunction with the board meeting is the NMPF Young Cooperators annual fly-in, which this year has been coordinated with the board meeting schedule to allow for fuller board participation. Conversations will center around an ag labor solution for dairy, keeping flavored milk in schools, supporting the DAIRY PRIDE Act, and advancing a farm bill to the president’s desk.