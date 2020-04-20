Bovine Coronavirus Doesn’t Protect Farms Against Human Strain, Zoetis’s Lormore Says

April 20, 2020

More than four decades of dairy-industry experience with bovine coronavirus shouldn’t translate to complacency on farms about the human version, says Mike Lormore, the Director of U.S. Dairy Cattle Technical Services for Zoetis, the world’s largest manufacturer of animal-health vaccines, in an NMPF podcast released today.

“First of all, it’s important to note these vaccines for bovine coronavirus are only approved for use in cattle. Secondly, there’s no evidence to demonstrate that bovine coronavirus vaccines would be efficacious against SARS-2 or COVID-19 in people,” Lormore said in the podcast, which also includes Dr. Jamie Jonker, NMPF’s vice president for sustainability and scientific affairs. To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.