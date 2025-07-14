Dairy Defined Podcast:

“Beautiful” Bill’s Passage Paves Way for Whole Milk

July 14, 2025

A massive tax and spending bill is now law — but with half a year left, Congress now can turn its attention to getting whole milk back in schools, NMPF’s Paul Bleiberg said in a Dairy Defined podcast.

“One item I’ll single out first that we’re hopeful to get done really in the next couple months here is the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,” Bleiberg, NMPF’s executive vice president for government relations, said in a podcast released today. “We had a great voice vote, bipartisan voice vote out of the Senate Agriculture Committee just over a month ago, so we’re hoping that we can get that through the Senate and then through the House, and begin that work of getting whole milk and 2% milk back into schools and getting kids better access to the nutrient-dense dairy options that really give them the benefits they need and that they enjoy.”

Bleiberg also discussed efforts toward agricultural labor reform, the farm bill provisions included in current law and NMPF’s policy priorities for the rest of the year. Joining Bleiberg in the podcast is Maria Brockamp, NMPF’s new manager of government relations.

To learn more about NMPF’s policy efforts with our new bill tracker. For more of the Dairy Defined podcast, visit Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music and search under the podcast name Dairy Defined.