August DMC Margin Sets Record

October 2, 2024

The Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) monthly margin rose by $1.40/cwt from the month before to $13.72/cwt, the highest since margin protection replaced the old price support program as the basic dairy safety net program in January 2015. The August all-milk price was $23.60/cwt, up $0.80/cwt from July, and the DMC feed cost formula dropped by $0.60/cwt of milk, driven mostly by a lower corn price.

Late September dairy and grain futures indicated that the DMC margin would average around $12.20/cwt for all of calendar year 2024.