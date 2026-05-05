April NEXT-Assisted Export Sales Total 16 Million Pounds

May 5, 2026

NEXT member cooperatives secured 58 contracts in April, adding 16 million pounds of product in NEXT-assisted sales in 2026. These products will go to customers in Asia, North America, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa, South America, Central America and the Caribbean and will be shipped from April through November 2026.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting, moving products into world markets is essential. NEXT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The referenced amounts of dairy products reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. NEXT will pay export assistance to bidders only when export and delivery of product is verified by submission of required documentation.