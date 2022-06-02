Application Deadline for FARM Beef Quality Assurance Award Approaching

June 2, 2022

The application deadline for the FARM Program and Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program’s annual joint award is June 10.

The award will recognize an outstanding dairy farmer that demonstrates excellence in animal care and handling principles. Applicants must also demonstrate a strong desire to continually incorporate BQA principles on their farms while encouraging others to implement the producer education program. Winners will receive a round trip to New Orleans, LA to attend the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show.

The FARM Program is a proud BQA partner. BQA is a nationally coordinated, state-implemented program that provides information to U.S. beef producers, including dairy farmers, and beef consumers about how common-sense husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management and environmental conditions. BQA guidelines are designed to make certain all beef consumers can take pride in what they purchase – and can trust and have confidence in the entire beef industry.

Click here for more information and to apply.