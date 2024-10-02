Annual Meeting Nears

NMPF’s annual meeting Oct. 21-22 in Phoenix is in its final planning as dairy leaders from across the nation prepare to address critical industry issues.

The event will feature discussions on topics that matter most to United Dairymen of Arizona farmer-owners and the broader dairy community. Attendees will gain valuable insights into key export markets, including the dairy products and ingredients that promise the greatest returns. NMPF economists will offer in-depth analysis of the current dairy economy, a forecast for 2025 and insights into factors that will influence milk supply, demand and pricing in the year ahead.

NMPF’s annual Young Cooperators (YC) Leadership and Development Program, which runs concurrently with the annual meeting, this year will both provide perspective on dairying in the southwest while providing a platform for YCs to engage in meaningful discussions on issues, with a focus on building skills for effective cooperative governance and navigating labor pressures.

The annual meeting is co-hosted with the United Dairy Industry Association and the National Dairy Board.