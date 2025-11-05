Annual Meeting Auction Features DMI’s O’Brien

This year’s live auction for NMPF scholarships at the annual meeting cheese reception features a top prize of welcoming DMI President and CEO, Barb O’Brien, to work on a dairy farm for a day.

The live auction is set to start at 6:45 p.m. CT on Nov 11. A simultaneous silent auction will be available for bidding at the scholarship booth and during the cheese reception, with prizes to include a holiday cookie box, a pie subscription, a gift box, and more.

NMPF’s online scholarship fundraising raffle is continuing until winners are announced Nov. 12. Prizes this year include American Express gift cards, Target gift cards, a Cabot Creamery Gift Box and more. The raffle can be accessed here.

The NMPF National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program supports master’s degree and doctoral students conducting research important to dairy farmers. The scholarship program is largely funded through the raffle fundraiser, making ticket purchases essential to its funding. Sustaining this program means ensuring that critical research benefiting the entire dairy community can continue.

To learn about this year’s recipients, visit the program’s website.