American Butter Institute Takes Aim at Country Crock

July 3, 2025

The American Butter Institute, an organization managed and staffed by NMPF, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take action against Country Crock’s “dairy free salted butter” in a complaint sent June 25, asserting that the product’s label violates federal regulations.

The plant-based spread’s front label, in bold letters, describes itself as a form of butter, although federal standards of identity, along with legislation passed by Congress, defines butter as a product made from milk. In reality – and as admitted in the much smaller font on the package label – the Country Crock products describe themselves as “79% plant-based oil spreads.”

“Country Crock is attempting to leverage the premium perception of real dairy butter maintained by consumers,” said Christopher Galen, executive director of ABI. “The manufacturer is clearly trying to confuse the consumer about what this product is: an ultra-processed seed oil concoction. This product may indeed be a crock from the country, but it’s certainly not butter.”

Galen said that as margarine and vegetable oil spreads have declined in sales, companies are seeking to capitalize on butter’s resurgent popularity by misappropriating the term “butter” and applying it to products that clearly do not meet butter’s federal standard of identity. Butter manufacturers have to follow federal labeling standards, but the proliferation of fake butters is eroding the integrity of the marketplace, he said.

The ABI letter was sent today to Claudine Kavanaugh, Director of the FDA’s Office of Nutrition and Food Labeling. The National Milk Producers Federation raised a similar objection to Country Crock in 2019, when the company introduced a “plant-based butter.”