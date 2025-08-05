Agriculture Organizations Stand Against EPA Assessment

August 5, 2025

NMPF and other major agriculture organizations are standing against a draft risk assessment the EPA created as part of the agency’s effort to protect communities from PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). The assessment models human exposure to the “forever chemicals” PFOA or PFOS from the application of sewage sludge, or biosolids, to farmland. The agriculture organizations object to the models used in the draft risk assessment, stating the models operate on extreme assumptions which don’t account for the reality of agriculture.

The organizations will collectively submit comments to EPA by Aug. 14 explaining the shortcomings of the agency’s draft risk assessment on PFOA and PFOS in sewage sludge and why this model should not be used to inform new regulations.

Though it is important to continue to increase our understanding of PFAS and how it moves through our ecosystem, EPA’s misguided approach in this model paints an inaccurate picture that does a disservice to everyone.

NMPF will continue to advise EPA about realistic representation of on-farm practices.