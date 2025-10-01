Ag Coalition Releases PFAS Recommendations

October 1, 2025

The PFAS and Agriculture Policy Workgroup, an agriculture coalition in which NMPF is a member, released Sept. 16 the nation’s first comprehensive set of federal recommendations to address PFAS contamination of agricultural land.

The coalition is led by American Farmland Trust and includes 15 other farmer, commodity, conservation, and health groups, as well as state departments of agriculture. The group is calling for Congress and the executive branch to take pragmatic steps to address PFAS to protect farmers and their families, keep farms and ranches in business, maintain a safe national food supply, and safeguard farmland for future generations.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, are a class of thousands of synthetic chemicals. PFAS have been used in a wide range of industrial and household products for decades, and do not break down naturally. Since these “forever chemicals” are highly mobile in the environment, they can accumulate anywhere, including in soil, water, crops, livestock, wildlife, food, and the human body.

The workgroup recommendations aim to advance a wide range of nonpartisan, common-sense solutions.

NMPF has participated in the planning and development of the workgroup since it was formed in spring 2024, always noting that PFAS is primarily a water-contamination issue that does not affect milk.