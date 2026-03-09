Dairy Defined:

Affordable Nutrition? Dairy Delivers

March 9, 2026

A public service announcement: In 2026, when it comes to nutrition and affordability, dairy is tough to beat.

A look at consumer price data since 2023 shows dairy products staying affordable even as rising food costs elsewhere and overall inflation eats at family budgets, with year over year costs consistently rising at less than a 2 percent annual rates since the middle of that year, at times even declining. Despite volatility in milk prices, retailers have found ways to maintain stable prices at the grocery store, recognizing that keeping dairy affordable ensures nutritious products keep reaching consumers across the country — and bringing them into their stores.

And why wouldn’t they? With 13 essential nutrients and a reputation for quality, milk and dairy products consistently deliver for everyone. It’s bright news at the grocery store in an economy that’s challenging for many. And it bodes well for the future, as consumers remember what nourished them as they made ends meet.