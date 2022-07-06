Latest News

Abdullah Ibrahimzada Joins FARM Program Staff

July 6, 2022

Abdullah Ibrahimzada has joined the staff as the FARM Program’s information system analyst. In this role, he will manage the ongoing relationship with the program’s technology provider.

Ibrahimzada comes to NMPF after five years of program management experience with USAID, World Bank, and The Borgen Project. He is a Fulbright and Campus France scholar and holds a master’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Arkansas and another master’s degree in Marketing and Management from Lille Catholic University, France. Ibrahimzada speaks five languages and loves soccer.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

“America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” Harry S. Truman We’re #DFAProud that our family farm-owners and essential employees demonstrate these important values every day. From our family to yours, #HappyFourthOfJuly! pic.twitter.com/8XNIpSHocs Retweeted by National Milk Producers Federation 2 days ago

© 2022 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.