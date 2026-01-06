2025 NEXT-Assisted Export Sales Surpass 141.5 Million Pounds

January 6, 2026

NEXT member cooperatives secured 66 contracts in December, adding 24.2 million pounds of product to NEXT-assisted sales in 2025, capping off an impressive inaugural year. These products will go to customers in Asia, Oceania, North America, Middle East-North Africa, Central America, Sub-Saharan Africa and South America and will be shipped from December 2025 through May 2026.

NEXT-assisted 2025 dairy product sales totaled over 141.5 million pounds on product volume basis. Product destinations include Asia, Oceania, Central America, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Middle East-North Africa, Oceania, Sub-Saharan Africa and South America.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, or whole milk powder, moving products into world markets is essential. NEXT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. NEXT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.