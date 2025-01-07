2024 CWT-Assisted Export Sales Reach 183 Million Pounds

January 7, 2025

CWT member cooperatives secured 179 contracts in December, adding 57.2 million pounds of product to CWT-assisted sales in 2024. In milk equivalent, this equals 515.2 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. These products will go to customers in Asia, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa, Central America, the Caribbean and South America and will be shipped from December 2024 through June 2025.

Total CWT-assisted sales in 2024 in milk equivalent totaled 1.674 billion pounds on a milk fat basis. On a product volume basis, this is equal to nearly 183.6 million pounds. Product destinations include Asia, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, Middle East-North Africa, Oceania and South America.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, or whole milk powder, moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export shipments. CWT will pay export assistance to bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

CWT suspended intake of new bids starting in January 2025 pending a program renewal vote in March.