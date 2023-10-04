2023 Scholarship Winners Webinar on Oct. 24

October 4, 2023

To highlight the work of NMPF’S 2023 National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Recipients, NMPF is hosting an online seminar on Oct. 24 from 1-2 p.m. EDT. The scholarship program supports master’s and doctoral students conducting research important to dairy farmers.

This year’s five recipients are researching topics ranging from control of Listeria monocytogenes in dairy processing plants, to choline’s role in hepatic metabolism, to evaluating the effects of management and maternal genetics in beef on dairy systems, and more.

Registration for the webinar is free and can be accessed here.

The scholarship program is largely funded through an annual online raffle fundraiser. Tickets may be purchased through Nov. 15, with the raffle drawing to occur at the close of the joint Annual Meeting. Prizes this year include a $1,000 travel voucher, American Express gift cards, Target gift cards, a Cabot Creamery Premium Gift Box, and more.

Sustaining this program means ensuring that critical dairy research may continue. Organizations interested in sponsoring the scholarship program or the fundraising raffle can contact ssaffran@nmpf.org.