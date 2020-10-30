2020 NMPF Co-op Communications Contest Results

Writing

Column/Editorial

1. Beth Ford | Investment in Pennsylvania’s future, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

2. A climate solution hiding in plain sight, Darigold

3. Consumers Flock to Dairy During the Pandemic, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative

Feature Story

1. Rural communities are hungry for change, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

2. The scientist setting the record straight on cows and climate change, Darigold

3. Listen For The Dinner Bell, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

News Story

1. Passion and Innovation Fuel Leading Dairy Company, Michigan Milk Producers Association

2. Changing Our Approach to FARM, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Assoc.

3. Farmers Feeding Families Fund Exceeds Donation Goal, Dairy Farmers of America

News Release

1. MDVA and Land O’Lakes Foundation to Distribute 2,160 Gallons of Milk in Joint Effort, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Assoc.

2. Land O’Lakes, Inc. turning on the Wi-Fi in rural communities, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

3. Dairy Farmers of America sets sustainability goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% for the decade, Dairy Farmers of America

Speech Writing

1. Co-op Crafted, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

2. Things I’ve Never Done Before, Farm First Dairy Cooperative

Best of Show: Rural communities are hungry for change, Land O’Lakes, Inc.