2020 NMPF Co-op Communications Contest Results

October 30, 2020

Publications

Member Magazine

1. Milk Messenger, Michigan Milk Producers Association

2. Half & Half, Dairy Farmers of America

3. Dairymen’s Digest, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Member/Employee Newsletter

1. AMPI Moosletter, Associated Milk Producers Inc. & The Scoop, Dairy Farmers of America

2. Milkline Employee Newsletter, United Dairymen of Arizona

3. The MilkLine, Farm First Dairy Cooperative

Annual Report

1. 2019 Annual Report, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

2. Living Our Mission, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Assoc.

3. Cultivating Connections. Driving Innovation., Michigan Milk Producers Association

Cover Design

1. Half & Half, Summer 2020, Dairy Farmers of America

2. Milk Messenger, July/August 2020, Michigan Milk Producers Association

3. Red, White and Blueberry, United Dairymen of Arizona

Photography

1. Patrick Pankow Portrait, Dairy Farmers of America

2. And Action!, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

3. The Simon Eight, Michigan Milk Producers Association & Faces of the Florida Dairy Industry, Southeast Milk Inc.

Best of Show: Milk Messenger, Michigan Milk Producers Association

Writing

Column/Editorial

1. Beth Ford | Investment in Pennsylvania’s future, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

2. A climate solution hiding in plain sight, Darigold

3. Consumers Flock to Dairy During the Pandemic, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative

Feature Story

1. Rural communities are hungry for change, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

2. The scientist setting the record straight on cows and climate change, Darigold

3. Listen For The Dinner Bell, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

News Story

1. Passion and Innovation Fuel Leading Dairy Company, Michigan Milk Producers Association

2. Changing Our Approach to FARM, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Assoc.

3. Farmers Feeding Families Fund Exceeds Donation Goal, Dairy Farmers of America

News Release

1. MDVA and Land O’Lakes Foundation to Distribute 2,160 Gallons of Milk in Joint Effort, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Assoc.

2. Land O’Lakes, Inc. turning on the Wi-Fi in rural communities, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

3. Dairy Farmers of America sets sustainability goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% for the decade, Dairy Farmers of America

Speech Writing

1. Co-op Crafted, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

2. Things I’ve Never Done Before, Farm First Dairy Cooperative

Best of Show: Rural communities are hungry for change, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Special Projects

Advertising

1. America Responds, Dairy Farmers of America

2. We are the farm families who own Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Videos

1. Thank You from Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

2. On the Road to Carbon Neutral, Darigold

3. Entrepreneurs of their land: Staats family generates additional income., Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Website

1. dfamilk.com, Dairy Farmers of America

2. Bongards.com Website Relaunch, Bongards’ Creameries

3. Land O’Lakes, Inc. Blog, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Campaign

1. Stay at Home #TogetherApart, Prairie Farms Dairy

2. Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. Brand Awareness Campaign, Dairy Farmers of America

3. Milk For Life Awareness Campaign, Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc.

Single Issue/Special Purpose Publication

1. 2020 Social Responsibility Report – A Mark of Purpose , Dairy Farmers of America

2. FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative Membership Brochure, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative

3. 2020 Member Calendar, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Assoc.

Best of Show: 2020 Social Responsibility Report – A Mark of Purpose , Dairy Farmers of America

Communicator of the Year

