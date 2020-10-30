2020 NMPF Co-op Communications Contest Results
October 30, 2020
1. Milk Messenger, Michigan Milk Producers Association
2. Half & Half, Dairy Farmers of America
3. Dairymen’s Digest, Associated Milk Producers Inc.
1. AMPI Moosletter, Associated Milk Producers Inc. & The Scoop, Dairy Farmers of America
2. Milkline Employee Newsletter, United Dairymen of Arizona
3. The MilkLine, Farm First Dairy Cooperative
1. 2019 Annual Report, Land O’Lakes, Inc.
2. Living Our Mission, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Assoc.
3. Cultivating Connections. Driving Innovation., Michigan Milk Producers Association
1. Half & Half, Summer 2020, Dairy Farmers of America
2. Milk Messenger, July/August 2020, Michigan Milk Producers Association
3. Red, White and Blueberry, United Dairymen of Arizona
1. Patrick Pankow Portrait, Dairy Farmers of America
2. And Action!, Associated Milk Producers Inc.
3. The Simon Eight, Michigan Milk Producers Association & Faces of the Florida Dairy Industry, Southeast Milk Inc.
1. Beth Ford | Investment in Pennsylvania’s future, Land O’Lakes, Inc.
2. A climate solution hiding in plain sight, Darigold
3. Consumers Flock to Dairy During the Pandemic, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative
1. Rural communities are hungry for change, Land O’Lakes, Inc.
2. The scientist setting the record straight on cows and climate change, Darigold
3. Listen For The Dinner Bell, Associated Milk Producers Inc.
1. Passion and Innovation Fuel Leading Dairy Company, Michigan Milk Producers Association
2. Changing Our Approach to FARM, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Assoc.
3. Farmers Feeding Families Fund Exceeds Donation Goal, Dairy Farmers of America
1. MDVA and Land O’Lakes Foundation to Distribute 2,160 Gallons of Milk in Joint Effort, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Assoc.
2. Land O’Lakes, Inc. turning on the Wi-Fi in rural communities, Land O’Lakes, Inc.
3. Dairy Farmers of America sets sustainability goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% for the decade, Dairy Farmers of America
1. Co-op Crafted, Associated Milk Producers Inc.
2. Things I’ve Never Done Before, Farm First Dairy Cooperative
1. America Responds, Dairy Farmers of America
2. We are the farm families who own Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc.
1. Thank You from Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc.
2. On the Road to Carbon Neutral, Darigold
3. Entrepreneurs of their land: Staats family generates additional income., Land O’Lakes, Inc.
1. dfamilk.com, Dairy Farmers of America
2. Bongards.com Website Relaunch, Bongards’ Creameries
3. Land O’Lakes, Inc. Blog, Land O’Lakes, Inc.
1. Stay at Home #TogetherApart, Prairie Farms Dairy
2. Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. Brand Awareness Campaign, Dairy Farmers of America
3. Milk For Life Awareness Campaign, Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc.
1. 2020 Social Responsibility Report – A Mark of Purpose , Dairy Farmers of America
2. FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative Membership Brochure, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative
3. 2020 Member Calendar, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Assoc.