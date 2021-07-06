Yogurt Standard Revamp a Win for Dairy Labeling

July 6, 2021

A new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) final rule on yogurt that takes effect July 12 strongly defends standards of identify, a key pillar of NMPF’s effort to ensure transparency in dairy-product labeling.

The final rule published June 9 amends the standard of identity for yogurt and revokes the standards of identity for low-fat and nonfat yogurt, modernizing the yogurt standard to allow for technological advances while preserving the basic nature and essential characteristics of yogurt and promoting honesty and fair dealing in the consumer interest. FDA strongly defends the importance of standards of identity, stating “any food that purports to be or is represented as yogurt, must conform to the definition standard of identity for yogurt” further proving that plant-based products need to be held accountable for illegally using dairy names.

This action was in part responding to a citizen petition submitted by the National Yogurt Association in February of 2000, and it’s the first time in recent history FDA has modernized a standard of identity. NMPF was pleased with the outcome this rule and FDA’s clear and precise response to the 32 issues it covers. The full preamble and rule can be found here.