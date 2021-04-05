Year in Review Spotlights NMPF’s Work During Challenging Year

April 5, 2021

In keeping with tradition but offering a new twist, NMPF unveiled its 2020 Activities and Accomplishments Report at the organization’s Board of Directors meeting March 10.

Physical copies of the report have historically been distributed to Board members at this event annually, but due to COVID-19 public health concerns that have continued to limit in-person gatherings, including the March Board of Directors meeting, the 2020 report was published online and distributed virtually.

The annual report chronicled the many activities and accomplishments of the past year, including NMPF’s work to secure $16 billion in direct farm aid from Congress, to extend Small Business Administration programs to farm businesses, and to ensure that farm and cooperative employees were recognized as “essential” workers. The organization also made progress on agricultural labor and climate legislation and remained vigilant in encouraging federal efforts to expand dairy exports and enforce existing trade agreements.

At the same time, NMPF defended its members against excessive regulation and promoted dairy as a crucial component of diets in the latest edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Click here to view the full report.