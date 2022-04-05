Year in Review Spotlights FARM Program’s Growth

April 5, 2022

The FARM Program released its 2021 Year in Review March 9, highlighting new initiatives and program area advancements.

“The FARM Program expanded its efforts to connect, support and recognize dairy farmers and program participants in 2021,” said Emily Yeiser Stepp, vice president of the FARM Program. “Our progress has enabled us to provide meaningful assurances of on-farm social responsibility to the entire dairy supply chain.”

The annual report chronicled the FARM Program’s many activities and accomplishments of the past year, which included adding the FARM Biosecurity program area, implementing the FARM Excellence Awards and developing a formal partnership program.

The complete 2021 Year in Review is available for download here. For a printed copy, contact dairyfarm@nmpf.org.