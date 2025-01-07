Year-End Legislation Preserves Dairy Safety Net, Ensures Disaster Relief

January 7, 2025

Following advocacy from NMPF and other farm stakeholders, Congress passed legislation Dec. 20 extending the 2018 farm bill through 2025 and providing relief to farmers who suffered losses from natural disasters in 2023 or 2024.

The extension continues the Dairy Margin Coverage safety net for the entirety of 2025. Consistent with the extension enacted in 2023, the 2019 partial production history update is part of the underlying DMC program and will remain so over the long term. In addition, those producers that initially signed up in 2019 using the five-year “lock in” option will continue to receive a 25 percent premium discount in 2025. Further, the onset of permanent law, which would trigger outdated government support known as the “dairy cliff,” is also averted through the end of next year.

The disaster assistance portion of the package provides the U.S. Department of Agriculture with $30.78 billion to offer relief to producers who endured losses, including for milk, in 2023 and 2024 on account of a wide variety of natural disasters, including droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, floods, derechos, excessive heat, tornadoes, winter storms, and freezes. Within this larger total, the bill sets aside $2 billion for assistance to livestock producers for losses related to drought, wildfires, and floods.

NMPF is grateful to Rep. David Valadao, R-CA, for leading efforts to enact the overall package and for securing the inclusion of floods on account of damages California dairy farmers endured last year due to livestock relocation, shelter-in-place, and feed crop losses. The bill also allows USDA to provide some support in the form of block grants to states, a priority for southeastern producers recently impacted by devastating hurricanes.

With this package signed into law, NMPF looks forward to working with the House and Senate Agriculture Committees to complete a new farm bill in 2025 that makes needed policy improvements and provides dairy farmers and their cooperatives long-term certainty for the years ahead.