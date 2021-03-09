Wisconsin dairy uses planting, cropping strategies for sustainability

March 9, 2021

Arlington, VA – Kris Scheider manages and operates Zirbel Dairy Farms in De Pere, WI with his in-laws. Together they prioritize soil health and sustainable farming practices on the dairy operation, implementing cover cropping and no-till farming practices and last summer incorporating 400 acres of forage sorghum into their cows’ feed ration.

In the latest Farmer Focus, Scheider talks about how continuous improvement is important to their sustainability strategy.

“I think the biggest key to a sustainable operation is you’re always putting your best foot forward and you’re always improving the ground that you’ve got,” says Scheider, Vice President of the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Farmer Advisory Council and a member of NMPF’s Young Cooperators program.

