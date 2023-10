USDEC’s (and DFA’s) Peterson discusses U.S. dairy leadership

October 18, 2023

U.S. Dairy Export Council Chairman and farmer-member of the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative Alex Peterson discusses how the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit has given dairy experts around the world insights into the success U.S. dairy farmers have had in nourishing consumers and leading in agricultural sustainability and efficiency. Peterson speaks with RFD-TV.