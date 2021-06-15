USDEC & NMPF Appreciate Congressional Oversight; Urge Continued Federal Action on Ports Issues

“The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) thanks Coast Guard & Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Salud Carbajal and Subcommittee Ranking Member Bob Gibbs for holding a House Transportation & Infrastructure (T&I) hearing today to examine the impacts of shipping container shortages and delays on supply chains critical to global food supply,” said Krysta Harden, USDEC President and CEO. “While receiving testimony and answers from Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Chair Maffei and Commissioner Dye is a step forward in resolving the issues the U.S. dairy industry faces, we urge House T&I leadership to ensure this oversight action results in tangible action to alleviate and resolve the challenges exporters face.”

“Dairy producers throughout the country are feeling the consequences of port congestion as delays in loading U.S. dairy exports onto carriers creates a chilling effect on farm-gate milk prices,” said Jim Mulhern, National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) President and CEO. “We thank Chairman Carbajal and Ranking Member Gibbs for holding a hearing today to identify what enforcement authority the FMC requires to resolve this crisis and ensure American dairy exports can continue unimpeded.”