U.S. Monthly Average Milk Price in April Tops March Record

June 2, 2022

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reported Tuesday the U.S. average all-milk price was $27.10/cwt, the second straight month of a record high all-milk price and shattering the previous record set in March.

The March milk price, which was not revised in the recent announcement, was $25.90/cwt. That was 20 cents/cwt higher than the previous record, in September 2014, and only the fourth time the monthly milk price has been above $25.00/cwt.

Dairy futures prices as of the end of May indicated that the monthly all-milk price would stay in the range of April’s price through this fall.

USDA reported the April DMC margin was $12.29/cwt, a gain of $0.74/cwt over the margin for March. The April DMC feed cost rose $0.46/cwt, driven entirely by a higher corn price, while the soybean meal price declined, and the premium alfalfa price showed a small increase.