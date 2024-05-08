U.S. and Mexico Dairy Industries Renew Commitment to Cross-Border Cooperation

May 8, 2024

Leading dairy representatives from the United States and Mexico met this week in Chihuahua, Mexico to renew their commitment to collaborate and advocate on mutually beneficial dairy policies. This was the sixth meeting between leading U.S. and Mexico dairy organizations since 2016.

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) steered the U.S. delegation, which consisted of more than 14 member companies, U.S. farmer representatives, and USDEC and NMPF staff. Delegates from Mexico’s milk producers and dairy processors included:

Confederación Nacional de Organizaciones Ganaderas (National Organization of Livestock Organizations)

Asociación Mexicana de Productores de Leche (Mexican Association of Milk Producers)

Gremio de Productores Lecheros de Mexico (Mexican Dairy Producers Guild)

Cámara Nacional de Industriales de la Leche (National Chamber of Milk Industries)

Consejo Nacional Agropecuario (National Agricultural Council).

Throughout the week, attendees discussed the most pressing issues affecting both industries, in their local respective markets and across the globe.

“Our two industries share so many similar challenges that call for us to work together,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC. “Mexico is and will continue to be a valuable partner for U.S. dairy. These meetings help strengthen those ties and set the dairy sectors in both countries up for continued success.”

“The U.S. and Mexico dairy industries are key partners in their shared mission to grow demand and protect dairy’s public image,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF. “The renewed commitment signed today further strengthens our important relationship.”

As part of the meeting, attendees toured the Reny Picot Mexico plant in Chihuahua. The only demineralized whey powder producer in Mexico, Reny Picot is the largest nonfat dry milk powder importer in Mexico, importing an average of 5,000 metric tons per month.

Joint Statement:

On their Sixth annual meeting within the framework of the partnership to strengthen the milk production sector in North America, held in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico, hereby agree to: