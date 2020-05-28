Sustainability Creates Economic Opportunities for Dairy, DMI’s Harden Says

May 28, 2020

Far-reaching dairy sustainability goals, including a pledge for net-zero emissions by 2050, go hand-in-hand with economic opportunity for dairy farmers, said Krysta Harden, executive vice president, global environmental strategy, for Dairy Management Inc. and Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, in an NMPF podcast released today.

“The very first rule of sustainability is, the farmers are sustainable,” said Harden, a former Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. “There’s no one-size-fits-all, there’s no plan that fits all. And every farmer is going to make that business decision. I do believe over time we’re going to develop new markets, high-value markets.”

Harden also discussed how DMI has responded to the coronavirus crisis and how immediate needs are being balanced with the long-term interests of dairy. To listen to the full discussion, click here. You can also find this and other NMPFs podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.