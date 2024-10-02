Scholarship Fundraising Raffle Live

October 2, 2024

NMPF’s annual scholarship fundraising raffle is now live, running through this year’s Joint Annual Meeting and concluding Oct. 23 when winners are announced.

Prizes this year include a $1,000 travel voucher, American Express gift cards, Target gift cards, a Cabot Creamery Ultimate Gift Box, and more. The raffle can be accessed here. Annual Meeting attendees also will have the chance to support the program by participating in a silent auction.

The NMPF National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program supports Master’s and Ph.D. students conducting research important to dairy farmers. The scholarship program is largely funded through the raffle fundraiser and silent auction, making ticket purchases essential to its funding. Sustaining this program ensures that critical research benefiting dairy can continue.

Scholarship winners for 2024 selected by the NMPF Scholarship Committee included five graduate students conducting research in areas that will benefit dairy cooperatives and producers. Scholarships, announced to NMPF’s Board of Directors in June, were awarded to: