Scholarship Fundraising Raffle Live
October 2, 2024
NMPF’s annual scholarship fundraising raffle is now live, running through this year’s Joint Annual Meeting and concluding Oct. 23 when winners are announced.
Prizes this year include a $1,000 travel voucher, American Express gift cards, Target gift cards, a Cabot Creamery Ultimate Gift Box, and more. The raffle can be accessed here. Annual Meeting attendees also will have the chance to support the program by participating in a silent auction.
The NMPF National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program supports Master’s and Ph.D. students conducting research important to dairy farmers. The scholarship program is largely funded through the raffle fundraiser and silent auction, making ticket purchases essential to its funding. Sustaining this program ensures that critical research benefiting dairy can continue.
Scholarship winners for 2024 selected by the NMPF Scholarship Committee included five graduate students conducting research in areas that will benefit dairy cooperatives and producers. Scholarships, announced to NMPF’s Board of Directors in June, were awarded to:
- Agustin Olivo, a doctoral candidate in Animal Science at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. Olivo’s research focuses on evaluation and dissemination of system analysis tools and performance indicators to improve environmental outcomes of New York dairies.
- Ana Beatriz Montevecchio Bernardino, a doctoral candidate in Veterinary Clinical Sciences at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Montevecchio Bernardino is studying the effect of a novel non-steroidal anti-inflammatory formulation on welfare of Holstein cows challenged with E. coli.
- Grant Fincham, a master’s of science candidate in Ruminant Nutrition at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Fincham’s research looks at whole animal energy utilization and manure biogas production in feeding dried distillers grains with solubles to lactating dairy cattle.
- Lynn Olthof, a doctoral candidate in Animal Science-Dairy Management at Michigan State University. Olthof is studying the economic implications of dairy farm management decisions.
- Megan Lauber, a doctoral candidate in Dairy Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Lauber is investigating an integrated approach to optimize sexed semen in dairy herds.