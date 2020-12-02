Reminder: NMPF Dairy-Economy Webinar Today; DMC Brochure Available

December 2, 2020

To better inform the dairy community of what it should expect from next year’s economy as well as what risk-management options are available, the National Milk Producers Federation is offering a free webinar today at 1:30 EST to help them develop effective risk management plans that can protect them in what’s predicted to be a volatile 2021. Registration is here.

NMPF Chief Economist Peter Vitaliano will discuss the dairy price outlook for next year and the value of risk management tools, including Dairy Margin Coverage, in the webinar moderated by Chris Galen, NMPF’s Senior Vice President for Member Services. Participants will be able to ask questions about the year ahead and learn more about how farmers can manage their risk through expected turbulence. The webinar will examine the milk and feed price forecast, forecast margins, and analyze how the Dairy Margin Coverage program will offer farmers protection against price volatility.

The deadline for DMC signup, as well as signups for the latest round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, is Dec. 11. The DMC also offers affordable protection to all producers against price catastrophes and can be used in tandem with other risk management tools, such as the Dairy-Revenue Protection and the Livestock Gross Margin programs. NMPF has also produced an easy-to-digest brochure highlighting the benefits of DMC coverage and an explanation of how the program works. Dairy producers can also visit NMPF’s page on risk management to learn more about DMC, CFAP and other tools to promote financial security for dairy operations.