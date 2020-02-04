President Signs USMCA Agreement in Key Dairy Win

February 4, 2020

President Trump signed the landmark USMCA trade agreement Jan. 29, following Senate approval earlier in the month and Mexico’s passage last year. With Canada expected to secure passage by the end of March, NMPF’s focus is shifting to the work the U.S. government must do to oversee Canada and Mexico’s implementation plans.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, USTR and USDA negotiated an agreement that will deliver a more certain future for our dairy farmers and rural economy,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. “The U.S. must now remain diligent and proactively work with Canada and Mexico to implement USMCA in both letter and spirit. Full compliance is essential to achieving more fair trade with Canada and protecting American-made cheeses in Mexico.”

Dairy has been recognized as the biggest agricultural beneficiary of USMCA. NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) put together a summary document providing an overview of its advances on nontariff barriers; USDEC’s Export Guide provides an excellent summary of the agreement’s tariff-related market access provisions.

NMPF is encouraging dairy cooperatives to use this information to take full advantage of USMCA dairy provision. Member reports regarding on-the-ground USMCA implementation also will help trade officials ensure both nations adhere to their trade commitments and do it as swiftly as possible.

Members of NMPF’s board of directors were invited to the USMCA trade agreement signing ceremony at the White House, highlighting the important role America’s dairy farmers and cooperatives played in ensuring its passage. NMPF Board members Dave Scheevel (Chairman of Foremost Farms), Steve Schlangen (Chairman of AMPI) and Dave Kyle (First Vice Chair of Foremost Farms) were among the delegation of farmers at the signing on the White House lawn.

Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen