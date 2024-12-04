November CWT-Assisted Export Sales Nearly 27.6 Million Pounds

December 4, 2024

CWT member cooperatives secured 121 contracts in November, adding 27.6 million pounds of product to CWT-assisted sales in 2024. This is equal to 273.8 million pounds of milk in milk equivalent on a milkfat basis. These products will go to customers in Asia, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa, Central America, the Caribbean and South America and will be shipped from November 2024 through May 2025.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, or whole milk powder, moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

