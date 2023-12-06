NMPF’s YC Program Empowers Up-and-Coming Dairy Leaders

December 6, 2023

More 75 younger dairy farmers and co-op coordinators representing 14 NMPF member cooperatives convened for intensive leadership discussions—and a trip to Orlando’s historic Milk District—during the National Young Cooperators (YC) Program’s annual Leadership and Development Program held parallel to the Joint Annual Meeting.

The professional development event held Nov. 12-13 included two leadership workshops; a co-op leadership panel; an overview of dairy production in Florida; and a tour of the largest cow-calf operation in the United States and a visit to Orlando’s historic Milk District.

“It’s truly the people I have met that have made this experience so great,” Lorilee Schultz, Illinois dairy farmer and chairperson of the National YC Program, said in her remarks to the NMPF Board of Directors. “I love hearing from other young dairy producers and learning about the amazing things they are doing on their farms.”

The National YC Program has provided training and leadership development opportunities to beginning dairy farmers for more than 70 years, and aims to provide producers with the education, tools and resources they need to improve their leadership skills, profitability and resilience through year-round virtual and in-person programming.

The program is managed by NMPF and funded by its members with support from stakeholders including Farm Credit, Phibro Animal Health, Ever.Ag, Monument Advocacy, Cornerstone and Viral Nation. Employees and owners of dairy farms that are members of an NMPF member cooperative and under the age of 45, as well as co-op staff, are invited to participate.

