Regulatory Affairs:

NMPF’s Work Advances Dairy’s Interests

September 4, 2024

Secured funding to advance dairy industry disease preparedness

Submitted comments reflected in USDA rulings on school meals

Intensified dairy advocacy in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans

Defended dairy’s interests against proposed EPA changes including manure reporting, rodenticide

The Regulatory Affairs team this year has protected and advanced dairy’s interests across areas including disease preparedness, nutrition, on-farm environmental practices and animal health.

The detection of HPAI H5N1 in dairy cattle in March spurred industry-wide coordination and partnership with state and federal agencies with NMPF central to the ongoing response, staying in constant communication with the agencies involved.

NMPF in August was awarded a cooperative agreement with USDA to collaborate on an H5N1 technical group that will address pressure points in the outbreak response. The technical group consists of dairy farmers, cooperative and processor representatives, veterinarians, state animal and public health officials, National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) laboratorians, milk quality testing laboratorians, licensed milk haulers and other federal regulatory representatives. The group will evaluate current challenges and gaps in H5N1 testing and surveillance, culminating in recommendations on strategies and industry guidance. NMPF will communicate response and recovery strategies to our stakeholders as the discussions progress.

Building on a 2021 grant from USDA which allowed for the creation of the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Biosecurity Program, NMPF secured funding from USDA APHIS’ National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP) in May to support two projects advancing dairy cattle disease preparedness. The first project, which kicked off in July, will expand on the current enhanced biosecurity resources and develop an in-person enhanced biosecurity plan training. The second grant, which launches in December, will bring together a group of stakeholders including dairy farmers, veterinarians, dairy cooperatives and processors, NAHLN laboratories and state and federal animal health officials to look at implementing the Foot and Mouth Disease bulk tank milk test during an outbreak.

NMPF filed comments Feb. 13 and joined with other agriculture groups in coalition comments to EPA’s Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking weighing in on the reporting of air emissions from manure under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA). Air emissions reporting under EPCRA has been an ongoing battle that NMPF has contested for years. NMPF and other agriculture groups also sent comments to EPA on Feb. 13 strongly opposing any policy in the “Draft Biological Evaluation for the Rodenticides and the Rodenticide Strategy” that involves making rodenticides restricted-use products.

In nutrition, a critical area of regulatory concern this year, a dozen years of steady NMPF effort paid off for dairy farmers and the broader industry April 24, when USDA solidified 1% and fat-free flavored milk in school meals for children of all ages in its final school nutrition standards rule. This rule also includes added sugar limits by product and a weekly sodium limit. The amount of added sugar in flavored school milk generally falls below the new limit thanks to the dedication and work of NMPF members.

NMPF also underscored the significant role dairy plays in American diets in comments submitted July 26 to the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. NMPF also jointly with IDFA sent a letter on Aug. 19 to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra expressing concern with how the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans process has been unfolding. The letter voices concern with the committee’s lack of transparency when developing draft conclusion statements and urges the departments to adhere to the law’s science-based mandate for drafting, considering and publishing the guidelines.

The guidelines have significant effects on nutrition in the United States as the basis of federal nutrition policy and programs; they also help guide health promotion and disease prevention initiatives at the federal, state and local levels. The dietary guidelines committee is expected to release its scientific report with recommendations to USDA and HHS for updating the guidelines later this year; NMPF is committed to highlighting dairy’s value for American nutrition.