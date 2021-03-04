News & Resources

NMPF’s Sweeney-Murphy Explains Vaccination Resources

March 4, 2021

NMPF’s Theresa Sweeney-Murphy says confusion can vary by state or even among counties for when for COVID vaccines will be available for essential food and ag workers. “There are 50 states, and they each have different plans for distributing vaccines,” she said in an interview with the Brownfield Ag News She says a new toolbox aims to answer COVID questions and help dairy farmers navigate the continually changing eligibility requirements.

NMPF vaccine toolbox guides farmers through requirements

