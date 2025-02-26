NMPF’s Statement on Jamieson Greer’s Confirmation as U.S. Trade Representative

February 26, 2025

From Gregg Doud, President and CEO of NMPF:

“On behalf of the U.S. dairy industry, congratulations to Jamieson Greer on his confirmation as U.S. Trade Representative.

Exports play an indispensable role in supporting America’s dairy farmers and workers across the country. As I know first-hand from my prior work with him at USTR, Ambassador Greer will be a strong advocate for American farmers and American-made products. His talents as a trade lawyer are exceptional. We are eager to work with him and his team to secure opportunities for U.S. dairy producers to compete on a level global playing field and grow export markets.”