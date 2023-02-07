NMPF’s Morris Talks Trade, Canada on Podcast

February 7, 2023

NMPF and USDEC Senior Vice President for Trade Shawna Morris discusses the need to hold accountable for its trade commitments on the Agriculture of America podcast. Canada’s improper allocations under its Tariff-Rate Quota system is impeding the market access promised U.S. dairy farmers under the USMCA trade agreement, making a legal remedy necessary. The U.S. needs to strongly defend its farmers, Morris said; while farmers are hoping for a fair solution with Canadian compliance, retaliatory tariffs against Canadian products may be necessary, she said.