Latest News

NMPF’s Morris on Infant Formula Shortage

May 27, 2022

 

NMPF Senior Vice President for Trade Shawna Morris discusses the current nationwide infant formula shortage and ways to solve the immediate crisis, speaking with the National Association of Farm Broadcasters. While temporary import increases can help alleviate short-term shortages, current problems involve supply-chain shortfalls doesn’t reflect a lack of inputs, she said: “The milk, the ingredients, that the plant would need in order to produce formula, no challenge there. Instead, what we have is a problem more on the processing capacity piece.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

The removal of #tariffs on food and agriculture inputs and the removal of burdensome retaliatory tariffs would provide immediate relief to American dairy farmers. We urge @POTUS and @USTradeRep to suspend, reduce or eliminate all remaining Section 301 tariffs. twitter.com/FarmersForTrad… 3 days ago

© 2022 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.