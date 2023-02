NMPF’s Morris on Holding Canada Accountable

February 5, 2023

NMPF and USDEC Senior Vice President for Trade Shawna Morris discusses the latest round of conflict between the United States and Canada over over U.S. dairy access to that market. Morris praised the U.S. government’s willingness to take on Canada again after already winning on dispute before a USMCA dispute resolution panel. Morris speaks in an interview on RFD-TV.